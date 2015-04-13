CLEVELAND A 3-year-old fatally shot a 1-year-old at a Cleveland house during the weekend, according to police, who said they are seeking to arrest the adult who left the gun in the home.

The victim, identified as Braylon Robinson, was shot in the face on Sunday, police said on Monday.

"The mother was in the room with the children facing away from them when she heard a single gunshot. The mother then observed the victim lying on the floor bleeding," according to a statement released by Cleveland police.

The gun was left in a home where several children were playing, police said. Two other children, relatives of the 1-year-old, who were in the house during the shooting did not sustain any injuries and were released to their mother.

The gun has been confiscated and police are trying to track down its ownership. No arrests were made as of Monday morning.

"A 3-year-old can't be held accountable for a tragedy like this," Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said at news conference. "People will be held accountable for this tragedy."

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas, and Kim Palmer in Cleveland; Editing by Susan Heavey and Bill Trott)