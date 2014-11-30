An Ohio State University football player who went missing earlier this week was found dead on Sunday, authorities said.

Kosta Karageorge, 22, a fifth-year senior who was last seen early Wednesday morning, died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and his body was found inside a Dumpster, the Columbus Police Department said on its Facebook page.

His mother, Susan, told authorities earlier this week he has suffered several concussions and has had spells of being extremely confused, a police report said. His sister Sophia Karageorge told the Columbus Dispatch newspaper her brother suffered his latest concussion a month ago and might have become disoriented.

In a statement after he went missing, Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer described Karageorge as a "hard worker on the field and pleasant off the field."

(Reporting By Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Eric Walsh)