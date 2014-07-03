An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he collected more than $230,000 in Social Security benefits intended for his mother for 33 years after she died.

Frank Pospisil admitted in U.S. District Court in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday that he had stolen his mother's Social Security survivor benefits totaling $230,479 since she died in 1981, according to federal court documents.

Two attorneys listed for Pospisil did not return calls seeking comment on Thursday. A sentencing date has not been set for Pospisil.

