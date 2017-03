Police lifted a lockdown at a university in southern Ohio after a man who was reported to have a gun turned out to be an armored car security guard.

Ohio University Police said on its Twitter feed that Ironton police responded to a report of a man with a gun at Ohio University Southern, resulting in a lockdown. Classes will resume at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

