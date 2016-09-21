NEW YORK U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline inventories rose 4.8 million barrels last week, a record weekly build, to the highest level ever for this time of year at 83.7 million barrels, according to data released on Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

U.S. East Coast gasoline stocks dropped 8.5 million barrels, the highest weekly draw on record, EIA data shows.

U.S. East Coast gasoline stocks drop to 55.5 million barrels in the week to Sept. 16, the lowest level since December of 2014, EIA data shows.

