TransCanada Corp will conduct two separate 24-hour outages on its 590,000 bpd Keystone crude oil pipeline in July upstream of Steele City, Nebraska, according to a customer notice reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

Work will be done on July 7 and 19, the notice said.

The Canadian pipeline company will also conduct a 96-hour outage on the pipeline upstream of Steele City from Aug. 30 to Sept 2, it added.

A company representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

Last month, the company said it would conduct proactive maintenance on its pipeline, which will require it to replace sections of the line ranging from nine to 40 feet in length.

The work was expected to be completed by the end of 2017 and will allow the line to run at maximum capacity, it said.

Keystone delivers crude from Hardisty, Alberta, to Cushing, Oklahoma, and to Illinois.

