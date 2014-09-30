Alton Alexander Nolen, 30, is seen in a picture from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections taken March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Oklahoma Department of Corrections/Handout via Reuters

NORMAN Oklahoma Oklahoma authorities on Tuesday filed murder charges against Alton Nolen, who is suspected of beheading a former co-worker at a food distribution center last week shortly after being fired, and may seek the death penalty, prosecutors said.

The state is not pursuing a terrorism charge and will leave that matter to federal authorities, Greg Mashburn, the Cleveland County district attorney, said at a news conference.

"There is not a terrorism statute in the state of Oklahoma," he said.

Nolen, who remains hospitalized, is suspected of attacking two women shortly after being fired on Thursday from Vaughan Foods in Moore, a suburb of Oklahoma City, according to police.

"It seems to be an isolated incident with him being triggered by his having been suspended earlier in that day," Mashburn added.

The FBI is examining Nolen's background for any potential religious ties to the attack after former colleagues said he had attempted to convert them to Islam. Police have said Nolen, 30, had recently become a Muslim.

"The altercation earlier in the day had to do with race, (Nolen) was saying he didn't like white people," said Mashburn.

Nolen grabbed former co-worker Colleen Hufford, 54, from behind and cut her across the throat with a large knife he had retrieved from his residence, beheading the victim with a "back and forth sawing motion", the arrest affidavit said.

Nolen does not yet have a lawyer assigned to him, police said.

He also tried to sever the throat of 43-year-old Traci Johnson before being shot in the arm and abdomen by Mark Vaughan, the company's chief operating officer who is also a sheriff's deputy, Mashburn said.

"The defendant openly admitted to 'beheading' the first victim with a knife and cutting and attempting to 'behead' the second victim," the affidavit said.

Johnson has been treated and released from an area hospital, police have said.

According to Mashburn, Nolen had an infatuation with beheadings, as is evident by a post on his Facebook page, and was saying Arabic terms during the attack.

Since August, Islamist militants fighting in Iraq and Syria have released videos that purported to show the beheadings of two U.S. journalists and a British aid worker.

Police said a Facebook page for Nolen, under his Muslim name Jah'Keem Yisrael, contained anti-American and pro-Islamic jihad comments.

