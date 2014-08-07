Two married Tulsa police officers are being held in jail in connection with the alleged murder of their daughter's boyfriend, officials said on Thursday.

Shannon Kepler, 54, is in the Tulsa County jail accused of first degree murder in the fatal shooting of Jeremy Lake, the 19-year-old boyfriend of the Keplers' daughter, Lisa Kepler, according to police and jail records.

His wife, Gina Kepler, 48, is being held as an accessory after the fact.

"This is absolutely unfortunate and we are sad for the family of the victim and the Keplers," public information officer Jillian Roberson of the Tulsa Police Department said on Thursday. "It's a very hard case for us but we are treating it just like any other homicide investigation."

The Keplers joined the police department on the same day in 1990, Roberson said. Shannon Kepler works in the police academy and is a former patrol officer, Roberson said. Gina Kepler is a patrol officer, Roberson said.

Shannon Kepler got into a discussion with his daughter outside of his vehicle late on Tuesday night and then Lake stepped up introduce himself, according to a police affidavit.

He then shot Lake two or three times, fled in his vehicle and later turned himself in, the affidavit said.

The Keplers are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 12. Their lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Sandra Maler)