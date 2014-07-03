OKLAHOMA CITY Tulsa Police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of the sexual assault of eight women after finding the man in a weekend car crash that put him into a coma, police officials said on Thursday.

Desmond Campbell, who is in critical condition at a Tulsa hospital, has been charged with seven sexual assaults, Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan told a news conference.

Police were investigating his possible involvement in an eighth sexual assault, he said

A police source told the Tulsa World newspaper that DNA evidence was found implicating Campbell. A lawyer for Campbell was not immediately available for comment.

Police did an internet search of Campbell and saw that his name came up on a list of people involved in the weekend crash. They went to investigate, seeing him as a suspect in a series of sexual assaults.

The crash took place minutes after a sexual assault in which Campbell is now a suspect, police said.

