OKLAHOMA CITY An Oklahoma City police officer was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of sexually assaulting at least six women while on patrol, police said.

Daniel Holtzclaw, a three-year veteran, was booked on charges that included rape, oral sodomy and sexual battery, Chief Bill Citty told reporters.

A lawyer for Holtzclaw was not immediately available for comment. He is being held on $5 million bond.

Police expect there may be more victims who have not yet come forward. They added that some of the suspected assaults took place as a result of traffic stops.

(Reporting by Heide Brandes and Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Walsh)