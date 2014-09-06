An Oklahoma City police officer accused of raping or sexually assaulting at least six women while on patrol was released from jail after posting $500,000 bond on Friday, officials said.

Daniel Holtzclaw, 27, a three-year veteran of the Oklahoma City police force was arrested last month and charged with 16 counts of burglary and sexual assault including two counts of first-degree rape and sexual battery, among other crimes, court records show.

Holtzclaw's bail was originally set at $5 million cash, but his attorney Scott Adams successfully lobbied the judge to reduce the total to $500,000, according to court records. A deputy at the jail said Holtzclaw was released after posting bond.

Holtzclaw was ordered into house arrest and fitted with a GPS monitoring system, court records show. He was forced to turn in his badge, uniform, and weapon.

Police said some of the suspected assaults took place as a result of traffic stops.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Alison Williams)