OKLAHOMA CITY An Oklahoma man has been arrested on charges of killing an elderly man that he was caring for, burying his corpse in a yard and trying to siphon off his money, police said on Friday.

Donald Patterson, 60, was arrested this week and is suspected of keeping the February 2014 death of Virgil Alexander secret.

Before Alexander died, Patterson duped him into sending his pension money into a joint account the two shared and after he died Patterson allegedly used Alexander's name to obtain prescription drugs, police said.

A lawyer for Patterson was not listed on his arrest record.

Alexander died on Feb. 19, 2014, but his body - naked, wrapped in plastic and buried inside a piece of luggage - was not discovered until April 17, according to the police.

Police also said family members filed a missing persons report for Alexander after noticing suspicious financial activity. A tip led police to where the body was buried.

Police said Patterson forced the victim to sign over power of attorney before his death and may have taken at least $8,500 from Alexander’s estate, police said.

(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Lisa Lambert)