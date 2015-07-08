OKLAHOMA CITY The manager of an Oklahoma Walmart robbed of $75,000 in cash by a man posing as an armored truck company security guard was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of being connected to the heist, police said.

Rico Robertson, 42, the manager of the store located southwest of Tulsa, and Mariah Bustamante, 21, his stepdaughter, were arrested on complaints of grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony, Bristow police detective Kevin Webster said.

No lawyers were listed for the pair in arrest reports.

There was no information given about their alleged roles in the robbery. The suspect shown in the surveillance video dressed as a security guard has not yet been apprehended, he said.

On Saturday, the suspect entered the Walmart store in Bristow in a uniform somewhat resembling those worn by a Loomis armored truck employee, walked to the cash office, signed for the deposit and walked out of the store.

He drove away in a dark Chevrolet. Store employees called police after the real Loomis employee arrived less than an hour later.

