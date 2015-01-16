Charles Warner is seen in an undated picture from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. REUTERS/Oklahoma Department of Corrections/Handout

OKLAHOMA CITY Oklahoma executed convicted murderer and rapist Charles Warner on Thursday, its first execution since a faulty lethal injection last April sparked widespread criticism and led the state to draw up new protocols for its death chamber.

Warner, 47, was pronounced dead at 7:28 p.m. CST, a pool media report said. He was convicted of the 1997 rape and murder of 11-month-old Adrianna Waller, daughter of his roommate Sharon Waller.

