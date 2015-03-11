The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity is seen at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Heide Brandes

OKLAHOMA CITY The University of Oklahoma fraternity linked to a video showing students singing a racist song has been shut down and its house vacated, school officials said on Wednesday.

The university has expelled two students who were leading the song and closed the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house. University President David Boren has said the school would have zero tolerance for racism.

"As of midnight last night, the house has closed," said Corbin Wallace, press secretary for Boren's office. "It's too early to determine what will be done with that property."

The 10-second video was shot on a bus chartered for a date night by the fraternity. Students were seen and heard chanting in unison, using offensive language referring to blacks and vowing never to admit them to Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

The Dallas Morning News identified the two students as Levi Pettit, 20, and Parker Rice, 19. Pettit's parents and Rice issued apologies on Tuesday.

"It was wrong and reckless," Rice told the newspaper in a written statement.

Pettit's parents said in a statement: "Of course, we are sad for our son – but more importantly, we apologize to the community he has hurt."

A civil rights group planned a rally for Wednesday at the Dallas home of Rice's family.

The university said more people could face punishment, depending on the outcome of its investigation.

The national headquarters of SAE said it supported the expulsion of the two students in Oklahoma and was investigating whether other chapters or members may have engaged in similar behavior. It said the Oklahoma students likely learned the song from fellow chapter members.

"We believe that these men must be held responsible for their actions," it said in a statement.

The fraternity, one of the largest in the United States, has been in trouble at several campuses nationwide.

Its houses and chapters have been linked to at least six deaths in the past eight years from excessive drinking or hazing violence. SAE has denied any wrongdoing.

SAE chapters have been punished before because of racially charged incidents at other campuses.

Douglas Fierberg, an attorney specializing in school hazing, said a major problem was that SAE and other fraternities relied heavily on self-management by undergraduates on campuses.

"This essentially entrusts the management of what are potentially dangerous circumstances by 18, 19 and 20-year-olds," he said.

(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bill Trott and Peter Cooney)