OKLAHOMA CITY An Oklahoma City woman was arrested on child endangerment charges after wanting to give her misbehaving 12-year-old daughter a lesson by dropping her off at a homeless shelter, police said on Tuesday.

Tiara Marshall, 29, said she never planned to leave her daughter at the shelter and returned an hour after dropping her off on Sunday to retrieve her. The daughter did not stay at the shelter. Instead, she walked to a friend's house about a mile away, police said.

Marshall said the girl stole cash from her boyfriend and became violent when she tried to spank her, according to police.

The probable cause affidavit said the frigid conditions the day the girl was dropped off and the danger she faced from possible abduction served as justification to have Marshall charged. The mother was released from custody on Monday.

"I feel horrible," Marshall told local TV broadcaster KOCO. "Everyone thinks that I just tried to throw my child away so to speak and that's not the case. I love her with all my heart ... it's just I was trying to teach her a lesson."

