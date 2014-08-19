OKLAHOMA CITY A Tulsa police officer has been charged with first degree murder on suspicion of shooting dead his daughter's boyfriend when the 19-year-old tried to introduce himself, court officials said on Tuesday.

Shannon Kepler, a 24-year police veteran, was charged in Tulsa County Court on Monday with killing Jeremy Lake, and also with shooting with intent to kill at his 18-year-old daughter, Lisa Kepler, in the same Aug. 5 incident. She was not injured.

Lake and Lisa Kepler, who were living together, were walking in front of Lake's house when Shannon Kepler, then off duty, pulled up in his sport utility vehicle, according to court documents filed by prosecutors.

He confronted the couple and, when Lake tried to introduce himself, shot at them at close range, according to the document.

Kepler is due to be arraigned on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Heide Brandes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)