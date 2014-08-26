Two adults and two children from Guatemala were shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide in a Tulsa, Oklahoma, apartment, police said on Tuesday.

The victims were a 35-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, a boy, 3, and a girl, 5. There was also a 2-year-old found alive in the apartment who was not related to the victims, police said.

"The investigation reveals that a 35-year-old male shot the three victims and then killed himself," Tulsa police said in a statement.

The identities of those killed have not been released.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Eric Beech)