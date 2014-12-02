OKLAHOMA CITY Oklahoma City police shot dead a man and an officer was wounded in a shootout that took place when the police tried to apprehend suspects who were pulled over in a traffic stop, police said on Tuesday.

Lincoln Price, 24, was killed in the Monday night incident and Oklahoma City Police Sergeant Jason Burgess was shot in the leg, police said.

Price was in a vehicle with two others that was pulled over by police. The driver and the other passenger had outstanding municipal warrants against them and when police tried to arrest the pair, Price opened fire, police said.

Officers then fatally shot Price, police said.

Lawyers for those in the vehicle were not immediately available for comment.

All the officers involved in the incident were placed on routine administrative leave pending an investigation, police said.

(Reporting by Heide Brandes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)