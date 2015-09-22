OKLAHOMA CITY An Oklahoma man who had consumed large amounts of alcohol at his birthday party at a pool hall discovered when he returned home that he had been shot twice, police said on Tuesday.

The man, who was not identified, was shot in the shoulder and the buttock, and the wounds were not life-threatening, Tulsa police said.

The man and his brother called a friend to drive them home because they were drunk after celebrating his birthday at Sharky’s Pool Hall on Monday, police said.

They said they heard popping noises while driving. After arriving home, they noticed there were bullet holes in the car and the birthday boy was bleeding, police said.

"It was soon discovered that the victim had a bullet hole entrance in his left rear shoulder and an exit wound in his left front shoulder," according to the Tulsa police report.

The victim's mother drove him to a hospital where doctors found a second bullet lodged inside his buttock.

Police said they do not have any suspects in the case.

(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)