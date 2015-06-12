TULSA, Okla. An Oklahoma highway worker has been killed by a "Stop" sign that slid off the back of a truck and struck him in the neck, police said on Friday.

Jerald Warden, 53, was supervising highway road repairs in the median on Thursday about 30 miles west of Tulsa in Pawnee County when a bungee cord securing the sign in the bed of his crew's dump truck broke, causing it to fall out, police said.

He was taken to a Tulsa hospital where he died of his injuries.

(Reporting by Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Sandra Maler)