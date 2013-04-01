MIAMI A 113-year-old woman who was listed as the oldest person in the United States has died, only weeks before her birthday, a Florida newspaper reported.

Elsie Thompson died at her home on March 21 in Clearwater, Florida, the Tampa Bay Times reported late on Sunday.

The Gerontology Research Group, which compiles information on the world's oldest known living people, listed Thompson as the fourth-oldest person in the world before her death.

Thompson was born on April 5, 1899, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. She moved to Florida in 1971 with her husband, Ron Thompson, a former Pennsylvania state senator who died in 1986, the Times reported.

Thompson ranked as the oldest person in the United States after the death in January of a 114-year-old South Carolina woman, Mamie Rearden.

The oldest known living person in the world, according to the Gerontology Research Group, is a 115-year-old Japanese man, Jiroemon Kimura.

