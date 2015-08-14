Corduroy, the new ''oldest living cat'' according to Guinness World Records, is shown in Sister, Oregon, in this undated handout photo provided by the Guinness World Records on August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Guinness World Book of Records/Handout via Reuters

An Oregon cat with a fondness for sharp cheddar and catching mice has become the oldest pet feline in the world at 26 years and 13 days, Guinness World Records officials said on Thursday.

Corduroy lives in the rural community of Sisters, Oregon, about 100 miles (160 km) southeast of Portland, and spends plenty of time outside, the organization said in a statement.

Since kittenhood, Corduroy has lived with owner Ashley Reed Okura, who was only seven years old when the cat entered her life, Guinness officials said.

"The secret has been allowing him to be a cat - hunting and getting plenty of love," Reed Okura said in a statement.

Aside from chasing mice, the cat also likes to eat cheddar cheese, according to Guinness officials.

The previous record-holder was a San Diego feline named Tiffany Two, who was 26 years and 204 days old when she died on June 3, the officials said.

Kristen Ott, a spokeswoman for Guinness World Records, acknowledged that an older cat than Corduroy might be out there. To hold the record, an owner must submit evidence such as video recordings of a pet feline throughout the decades, as well as witness statements.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Sandra Maler)