CORVALLIS, Oregon An Oregon teenager accused of plotting a Columbine-style attack on his high school was charged on Tuesday with attempted murder and possession of a destructive device and ordered held on $2 million bail.

Grant Acord, 17, was advised of the charges against him during a brief hearing in Linn County Circuit Court in Corvallis, Oregon. Acord was not physically in the courtroom but appeared via closed-circuit television from a secure location where he was being held.

The high school student did not enter a plea at the request of his attorney and spoke only a few words in response to questions from the judge about his understanding of the proceeding. He was ordered back to court on June 4.

Acord was taken into custody at his mother's home on Thursday after police got a tip that he had produced a bomb and was planning to detonate it at West Albany High School, some 70 miles southwest of Portland.

A search of the residence in north Albany turned up six home-made explosives, including pipe bombs, Molotov cocktails and napalm bombs under the floorboards of Acord's bedroom, authorities say.

In their search of the residence, officers also discovered diagrams of the high school, which "led us toward the conclusion that he was planning a Columbine-style attack," according to Captain Eric Carter of the Albany Police Department.

Carter was referring to the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School near Littleton, Colorado, in which two teenagers armed with guns and home-made bombs killed a teacher and 12 other students before committing suicide.

"He was definitely following a detailed checklist," Carter said of Acord. "It appears he had a systematic, well-documented plan, this was not just an errant note."

