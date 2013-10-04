A 14-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed two men at a remote deer hunting cabin in northeastern Oregon, authorities said Thursday, before accidentally shooting himself in the leg while attempting to flee.

Grant County Sheriff's deputies went to the private camp outside the town of Granite early Thursday morning and found two men dead and the boy duct-taped to a chair by another camp occupant, Sheriff Glenn Palmer said in a written statement.

Both the 14-year-old and the victims, aged 43 and 64, were from the Baker City area of Oregon. The victims' names were not released pending notification of their families, the statement said, and the boy's name was withheld due to his age.

According to the sheriff's statement, the boy fled the cabin on foot after shooting the two men, then accidentally shot himself in the leg. He returned to the cabin to plead for help, the statement said, and was held at gunpoint and then duct-taped by the other occupant to a chair until police arrived.

The owner of the cabin fled the scene after the shooting and called police, the statement said.

After being treated at a local hospital, the boy was flown to the St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, for further treatment. His condition was not immediately available.

State and local police are investigating the shooting, the statement said.

Oregon State Police spokesman Lt. Gregg Hastings declined to comment on the case. The Grant County District Attorney's Office did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

