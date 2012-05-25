An unidentified toddler boy who was abandoned with two other children in a shed in Portland, Oregon, is pictured in this undated handout photo from the Portland Police, received by Reuters May 25, 2012. The male toddler is described as olive-skinned, approximately 3 years old, 28 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. Authorities are pleading for the public's help to identity the children, who are currently in protective custody and being medically evaluated. REUTERS/Portland Police/ Handout

PORTLAND, Oregon Authorities in Oregon said on Friday they had located the mother of three small children found abandoned in a shed in Portland.

The youngsters, two girls and a boy aged between a few months and about three years old, were found on Thursday, police said. The youngest child, a girl, is estimated to be between eight and 15-months-old. Another girl is estimated to be about two-years-old and a boy about three-years-old.

"The mother of the missing children has been located and we thank everyone who helped with information," Portland police said in a news release. It said police would not release any more details as the case remained under investigation.

The youngsters were found after a neighbor called 911 and reported hearing children's voices coming from a shed behind his house, police said. The house on the property is vacant and was being used by homeless people, who told police the children had been abandoned Wednesday night.

Officers had circulated the children's pictures and asked for help from the public. After locating the mother on Friday, police said they did not need any additional tips.

The Oregon Department of Human Services took custody of the children, and police said they had been placed in foster care. It was not clear if they had been reunited with their mother.

(Editing by Tim Gaynor)