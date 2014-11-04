Jillian McCabe, 34, is seen in an undated picture from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in Newport, Oregon. REUTERS/Lincoln County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

Authorities recovered the body of a 6-year-old boy floating in an Oregon marina on Monday night just hours after his mother told police she threw him from a nearby bridge, police said.

Jillian McCabe, 34, called police around 6:25 p.m. local time saying she had tossed her son London from the Yaquina Bay Bridge in the coastal city of Newport, the city's police department said in a statement.

The body was spotted in the water near the Embarcadero Resort, about a mile from the bridge, roughly four hours later, police said. The statement did not mention any motive.

McCabe, who was found by police at the bridge earlier, was arrested and charged with aggravated murder, murder and first degree manslaughter, police said. She is being held on $750,000 bail.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted in the hours-long search, sending two boats and a helicopter, said Coast Guard spokesman Petty Office Third Class Jonathan Klingenberg. He added that a diner at a nearby restaurant spotted the body.

Newport is a city of some 10,000 roughly 115 miles (185 km) southwest of Portland.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Tom Heneghan)