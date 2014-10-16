PORTLAND Ore. A Portland, Oregon, chemistry teacher has been arrested and charged with making methamphetamine in a case drawing comparisons on social media on Thursday to television's gritty drug saga "Breaking Bad."

Alexander Rudine, 38, a community college instructor pursuing a doctorate in chemistry at Portland State University, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to felony charges that he possessed, delivered and manufactured methamphetamine near a school, according to court documents.

In addition to finding methamphetamine and drug-using paraphernalia, police found "notes on how to re-crystallize methamphetamine along with a hand-written scientific formula at the bottom of the page," Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Shull wrote in an affidavit.

The saga has people drawing parallels on social media and in local news reports on Thursday to the television drama that chronicles the downward spiral of Walter White, a 50-something high school chemistry teacher in the throes of a mid-life crisis who is diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

To leave a nest egg for his wife and two children, White uses his chemistry knowledge to make and sell methamphetamine, an addictive street drug also known as crystal meth.

Police searched Rudine's home Tuesday after receiving a tip from a suspected drug-runner, Shull wrote in the affidavit, filed on Wednesday.

Rudine told a court that he had taken leave from his teaching job and doctorate program to enter drug treatment, according to a court document.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for October 23.

