PORTLAND Ore. An unattended 2-year-old boy lost two fingers earlier this week after falling on an escalator at a Portland, Oregon-area mall and getting his hand caught in the mechanism, state investigators said on Friday.

The report by the state's chief elevator inspector said security footage showed the boy trying to go up the downward-moving escalator at the Washington Square Mall in the Portland suburb of Tigard when he fell.

The child's left fingers became trapped under the comb plates at the bottom of the machine, the report said, and two of his fingers were severed when his mother pulled him up to free him from the escalator.

(Reporting by Lee van der Voo; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Eric Beech)