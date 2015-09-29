A man sought for more than two decades on rape and kidnapping charges in Oregon was arrested Monday in Mexico, after the television program "The Hunt" highlighted his case, according to CNN, which carries the crimefighting show.

Paul Jackson, who had been using the name Paul Bennett Hamilton, was arrested in Guadalajara, Mexico, while on his way to work at an electronics store, the news network said, citing the U.S. Marshals Service Oregon Fugitive Task Force.

Jackson and his half-brother, Vance Roberts, were indicted in Oregon in 1990 on charges stemming from the rape, kidnapping and torture of two women near Portland.

They jumped bail and disappeared.

Roberts eventually turned himself in, the network said on its website and in an episode of "The Hunt" that aired in July. He was convicted and sentenced to 108 years in prison.

But he never gave any information about where his brother was hiding, the network said, citing police.

On Monday, about two months after the program aired on CNN, U.S. Marshals Service Oregon Fugitive Task Force member Deputy Eric Wahlstrom told the network that Jackson had been arrested.

"It was a specific tip that came in right after (the episode) aired that led authorities to him in Guadalajara," Wahlstrom told the network.

