Paul Winklebleck is shown in this handout photo provided by the Portland Police Department in Portland, Oregon, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Portland Police Dept/Handout

PORTLAND, Ore. Human remains found in an Oregon field last year have been identified as a fugitive who was wanted for impersonating a police officer and kidnapping two young women after a Snoop Dogg concert in 2010, authorities said on Friday.

Paul Winklebleck had felony warrants for kidnapping, criminal impersonation, attempted rape, assault and robbery, as well as for child sex abuse and failing to register as a child sex offender, Portland Police said.

The two women in their 20s were leaving the Snoop Dogg concert in downtown Portland just before midnight on March 4, 2010, when they were approached by Winklebleck, police said.

The 43-year-old told the pair he was a "spotter" for the Portland Police Bureau and that he had been assigned to help people get home because they might be intoxicated.

"Believing his story, the two women agreed to let Winklebleck drive them home in their car because he said he worked for the police and it was his job to get them home," Portland police said in a statement.

Once in the vehicle, Winklebleck pulled out a knife before parking on a gravel road off the I-5 freeway, police said. The women were able to escape through woodland to a nearby home where they called 911.

Winklebleck was considered at large, and his story was featured in 2012 on the television show America's Most Wanted.

The search ended this week when state police's crime lab confirmed that DNA evidence from the remains found in December 2014 in a field near the small town of Turner, in Marion County, Oregon, belonged to the fugitive.

Winklebleck had ditched the car in the area, about 50 miles south of Portland, said Marion County Sheriff's Office spokesman Chris Baldridge.

Portland Police spokesman Pete Simpson said he likely died of hypothermia and drowning.

Although clothes that matched the description of Winklebleck were found near the remains, authorities were reluctant to confirm they had their man until it was certain.

"We just weren't willing to make that call," Baldridge said.

