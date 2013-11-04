An Oregon police officer was shot and wounded on Sunday while responding to reports of a man at a burning house brandishing a gun, authorities said.

The wounded Oregon City police officer was airlifted to a hospital, a Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. His condition was not disclosed.

The alleged gunman was killed in a volley of police gunfire, the statement said.

The incident began at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, when Oregon City police officers responded to a report of a house fire and a man on the scene brandishing a handgun, the Sheriff's office said.

Firefighters also responded to the incident, but kept a safe distance as the police searched for the gunman.

Authorities declined to release the identities of the gunman or the wounded officer.

The gunman's cause of death and the events leading to the fire and shooting remain under investigation, according to the statement.

"The fire at the home continues to smolder, further delaying the completion of the investigation," the statement said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Sandra Maler)