PORTLAND, Ore. A witness in an Oregon murder trial has walked free from a jail after being held for more than two years despite never having committed any crime, authorities said on Friday.

Benito Vasquez-Hernandez, 58, was released on Thursday afternoon by a Washington County judge after he testified in the trial of his son, who is charged with murdering a woman who vanished from a Portland suburb in 2012.

Hernandez eventually testified that he knew nothing about the allegations against his son, the Oregonian newspaper reported. He had been deemed to be a critical witness in the case and officials were afraid he might flee, authorities said.

"That's why the judge and prosecutors chose to keep him," Washington County Sheriff's Sergeant Bob Ray said.

Neither the prosecutor in the case, nor Vasquez's attorney, could immediately be reached for comment.

Ray said the court paid Vasquez for his time served in jail, and that the sheriff's office expedited the release process and drove him to an undisclosed location.

Vasquez rode in the front of the police car and was escorted to a bank en route to take care of financial matters, Ray said.

"It's just the right thing to do. We didn't want to just say thanks and let him walk out," Ray said, adding that Vasquez appeared solemn during his release. "He was obviously pleased to be out, but he was actually rather melancholy."

Ray would not say how much Vasquez was paid, but the Oregonian said that he was given about $6,000, as is required by Oregon law for material witnesses who serve time in jail.

The trial of Vasquez's son, Eloy Vasquez-Santiago, 32, continued on Friday. He is charged with murdering 55-year-old Maria Bolanos-Rivera, who disappeared from her home in the suburb of Hillsboro in 2012, the Oregonian reported.

(Reporting by Shelby Sebens; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Sandra Maler)