Two young women died of apparent drug overdoses at an electronic music festival near Los Angeles, prompting two lawmakers to call for an investigation, the Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday.

The women, aged 18 and 19, were found unresponsive at the HARD Summer music festival in Pomona on Saturday, the Times reported.

The deaths were "apparent drug overdoses," Lieutenant Fred Corral with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner told the newspaper. Autopsies will be conducted in the coming days, he said.

A coroner's official confirmed the death of the two women to Reuters, but said he could not say if drug use was linked to their deaths. Their identities were not immediately provided.

Los Angeles County Supervisors Michael Antonovich and Hilda Solis said they would call for an investigation into the event and its management after news of the deaths emerged on Sunday.

Several people have died in recent years of drug overdoses at similar music festivals in the Los Angeles area and around the country.

