CHICAGO A suspicious package at a U.S. Air Force base about 300 miles south of Chicago prompted the closure of parts of the facility on Wednesday, and three people have been sent to a hospital to be treated for possible chemical exposure, officials said.

Another 13 people were being decontaminated on site, officials at Scott Air Force Base said.

They said the package was discovered on Wednesday morning inside the base's mail center and had triggered the closure of the base education center, bowling alley, ticket office and family readiness center.

Base officials said there was no immediate threat to the surrounding community.

(Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Jerry Norton)