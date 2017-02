WASHINGTON A senior U.S. official told Reuters on Friday that Washington would not send ground troops into Pakistan to attack militant positions in North Waziristan.

"There will be no boots on the ground," the official said. "That has been communicated to them (the Pakistanis)."

Pakistan and the United States have engaged in a diplomatic fusillade over the last week after outgoing chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Mike Mullen said a violent Taliban faction was a "veritable arm" of the Pakistani spy service.