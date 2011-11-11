WASHINGTON A federal energy panel on Thursday warned that rigorous action must be taken if government and industry hope to prevent major environmental damage and subdue the public backlash against the U.S. shale gas boom.

Charged with helping to guide the future of U.S. shale gas development, the Energy Department subcommittee expressed disappointment that more had not been done on the 20 recommendations laid out in August in its initial report on the practice.

"The progress to date is less than the subcommittee hoped," the panel said in its draft final report, which focused on implementation of its recommendations.

In its preliminary report, the panel called for the creation of a national database of information about shale gas wells and for an overhaul of the management of the millions of gallons of water used in the process.

The panel said that even if its suggestions are not adopted, "some concerted and sustained action" will be needed to avert excessive harm to the environment. It cautioned that public opposition could limit development of the nation's massive shale gas reserves.

Advances in a drilling technique known as hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, have led to rapid expansion of U.S. shale gas production.

But as shale gas development has spread to areas not accustomed to oil and gas production, green groups and landowners near the gas wells have raised concerns about possible water contamination and air pollution.

The Obama administration formed the shale gas subcommittee to address these complaints.

(Editing by Jim Marshall)