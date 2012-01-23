Students pass a sign at the Student Bookstore for Joe Paterno at the Student Bookstore at Penn State University January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Penn State University head coach Joe Paterno looks toward the scoreboard during his team's game against the University of Illinois in their NCAA football game in Champaign, Illinois in this October 3, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes/Files

Penn State University football coach Joe Paterno walks to his residence after speaking to a group of students rallying outside it in State College, Pennsylvania, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Tyler Latsha, a Penn State senior, from Northumberland, PA lights candles on the steps of Old Main at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania January 22, 2012. The candle light vigil was being held in the honor of former football coach Joe Paterno who died earlier today. Paterno, fired in November 2011 after 46 years as head coach in the wake of a child sex abuse scandal involving an assistant, died on Sunday, the family said in a statement. He was 85. REUTERS/Pat Little

Thousands of Penn State students and mourners gather on the lawn of Old Main at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania January 22, 2012. The candle light vigil was being held in the honor of former football coach Joe Paterno who died earlier today. Paterno, fired in November after 46 years as head coach in the wake of a child sex abuse scandal involving an assistant, died on Sunday, the family said in a statement. He was 85. REUTERS/Pat Little

Stadium lights cause a glow above Beaver Stadium at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania January 22, 2012. Penn State's Joe Paterno, the winningest coach in major college football history who was fired in November over a child sexual abuse scandal involving an assistant that rocked America, died on Sunday of lung cancer. He was 85. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Penn State head coach Joe Paterno stands on the field before the start of their NCAA college football game against University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan in this October 24, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/Files

A mother and son pay their respects at the Joe Paterno statue at Penn State University January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A candle, flowers and footballs are seen at the Joe Paterno statue at Penn State University January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The Joe Paterno statue is seen at Penn State University January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Penn State students read newspapers about the death of former football coach Joe Paterno, at the Hetzel Union Building at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

Mural artist Michael Pilato adds a halo on Joe Paterno to a mural he created, several years ago, in Downtown State College, Pennsylvania January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

Penn State students hold a sign in memory of former head football coach Joe Paterno at the Paterno statue at Beaver Stadium at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania January 22, 2012. Paterno, the winningest coach in major college football history who was fired in November over a child sexual abuse scandal involving an assistant that rocked America, died on Sunday of lung cancer. He was 85. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania Students brought flowers, even shaved initials in their hair, while flags flew at half-staff and lawmakers called for a moment of silence.

For Penn State supporters, Monday began the adjustment to life after Joe Paterno, the wildly successful coach who was the face of the university for half a century -- until he was fired for doing too little about a child sexual abuse scandal.

Paterno, 85, died of lung cancer on Sunday after getting fired in November for failing to intervene more forcefully when former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky was accused of molesting young boys.

"You have no choice. You have to get through it," Penn State senior Steve Atz, 21, of West Chester, Pa., said on Monday. He had a friend shave the initials "JP" on the back of his head.

Mourners placed hundreds of flower arrangements and lit candles at a bronze statue of Paterno outside Beaver Stadium.

Thousands had gathered on Sunday night for a candlelight vigil and marched to a lit football stadium to honor their hero.

"We are still Happy Valley," freshman Katie Gasior, 18, of Pittsburgh, said, using the campus nickname. "But we're being a little sad."

Public viewings were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, with a private family funeral service set for Wednesday afternoon.

The public memorial service was scheduled for Thursday afternoon at a concert hall on campus.

"It will be a big one," said F. Glenn Fleming, funeral director of the Koch Funeral Home, though he could not provide details.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett ordered flags flown at half mast at state facilities, and Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Sam Smith, a Penn State alum, asked for a moment of silence at the state House of Representatives.

Paterno won a record 409 games over 46 years with a motto of "Success With Honor," earning him adoration from fans of the successful and profitable program. Many supporters assailed the university board of trustees for firing him unceremoniously in November.

But critics faulted Paterno for his relative inaction upon hearing an accusation that Sandusky sexually abused a young boy in the Penn State football showers in 2002.

Paterno told university officials but not police, opening himself to criticism that he protected an accused child molester for nine years.

Sandusky, 67, who has maintained his innocence, faces 52 criminal counts accusing him of sexually abusing 10 boys over 15 years, using his position as head of The Second Mile, a charity dedicated to helping troubled children, to find his purported victims. The court placed him under house arrest.

"You can't let one person define us," said Lauren Hottowe, 20, a junior, speaking of Sandusky.

Signs of Paterno were ubiquitous along College Avenue.

One shop window displayed a sign reading: "Black shoes, basic blues, no names, all game. We are Penn State football." The old-fashion shoes and simply designed uniforms with no player names on back were part of the Paterno legacy.

Paterno's image of rectitude was shaken by the scandal, which raised questions about the measures the university took to protect Sandusky and a football program that Forbes magazine estimated made a profit of $53 million in 2010.

Accusations against Sandusky first surfaced in 1998. At the time a university police detective admonished him to stop showering naked with boys but stopped short of bringing charges.

For decades Paterno was a symbol of vitality on the Penn State sidelines whose two national championships, in 1982 and 1986, won him enduring loyalty from fans who affectionately called him "Joe Pa."

In the end, he was confined to a wheelchair upon breaking his hip in a fall one month after being fired, and he wore a wig after losing his hair to chemotherapy, according to the Washington Post, which interviewed Paterno about a week before his death.

"Joe was a legend," said Dane Berkowitz, 20, a sophomore from Cherry Hill, N.J. "He will never be forgotten."

(Additional reporting by Mark Shade; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Paul Thomasch)