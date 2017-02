Football players Terrell Golden (R), class of 2007, and John Duckett, class of 2014, pray at Penn State football coach Joe Paterno's public viewing at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

David Jenkin (L) of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, is overcome with emotion after attending the public viewing of former head football coach Joe Paterno at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

Mourners line up for the second day of the public viewing of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno's casket in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. Paterno died of cancer at the age of 85 on January 22, and will be buried later on Wednesday. REUTERS/Pat Little

A vehicle with former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno's casket leaves Beaver Stadium en route to his burial site in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. Thousands lined the frigid streets while family and friends of Paterno gathered inside a private funeral hall on Wednesday to mourn a man whose towering image was shaken by his inaction in a child sex abuse scandal. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno's casket is loaded after his funeral service in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. Thousands lined the frigid streets while family and friends of Paterno gathered inside a private funeral hall on Wednesday to mourn a man whose towering image was shaken by his inaction in a child sex abuse scandal. Paterno's son Scott (bottom R) is seen with his hand on his father's casket. REUTERS/Pat Little

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania Thousands kept vigil in frigid weather outside a funeral home on Wednesday where family and friends of former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno gathered to mourn a man whose towering image was shaken by a child sex abuse scandal at the school.

Paterno, 85, who died of lung cancer on Sunday, was head coach at Penn State for 46 years, won more games than any other major-college football coach and two national championships.

But he was fired in November after a former assistant coach, Jerry Sandusky, was charged with serial sex abuse. University trustees dismissed Paterno because he failed to tell police what he had been told about the alleged abuse.

Paterno's burial was set for later on Wednesday, with a final public memorial due on Thursday.

Tens of thousands of people lined the street outside the campus Pasquerilla Spiritual Center in State College, Pennsylvania, in response to a campaign on Facebook to "Guide Joe Paterno Home," forming a gantlet covering much of the mile and a half to Penn State's football stadium.

"It shows how much of an icon he was and how many hearts he touched directly and indirectly," said Christina Flanaghan, 21, a third-year student at Penn State.

Among those attending the funeral was former quarterback Mike McQueary, who as a graduate assistant in 2002 told Paterno he walked in on Sandusky molesting a boy in the showers.

Paterno told university officials but not police.

Sandusky, 67, who maintains his innocence, faces 52 criminal counts accusing him of molesting 10 boys over 15 years, using his position as head of The Second Mile, a charity dedicated to helping troubled children, to find his victims. The court has placed him under house arrest.

Also attending the funeral was former Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris, a pro football Hall of Famer who was perhaps the biggest star to play for Paterno.

Some 27,000 mourners passed by Paterno's closed casket for a viewing on Tuesday and 10,000 others on Wednesday, said Bob Smith, director of the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center.

Among the final mourners was actor Billy Baldwin, who did not attend Penn State but attended many wrestling matches there in the 1980s. During that time, he said, he got to know Paterno, and had dinner at the Paterno home.

"I can't use words to describe the enormous, immense level of respect I have for the guy," Baldwin said.

(Reporting by Dave Warner; Writing by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney)