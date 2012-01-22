Former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky, accused in a child sex abuse scandal, expressed condolences for the death of former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno on Sunday.

"This is a sad day! Our family, (wife) Dottie and I would like to convey our deepest sympathy to (Paterno's wife) Sue and her family," Sandusky said in an emailed statement sent by his attorney.

"Nobody did more for the academic reputation of Penn State than Joe Paterno. He maintained a high standard in a very difficult profession."

The criminal investigation against Sandusky contributed to the firing of Paterno in November after 46 years as head coach. Sandusky has maintained his innocence.

