New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez talks on a phone during media day for the NFL Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis January 31, 2012. The New York Giants will play the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on February 5. REUTERS/Brent Smith

BOSTON A Connecticut man has sued New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez for allegedly shooting him in the face after the two left a strip club in Miami in February, the victim's lawyer said on Wednesday.

Hernandez, who plays tight end for the National Football League team, is also being questioned by police in Massachusetts in a separate case after a body was discovered near his home in North Attleborough, according to local media.

Attorney David Jaroslawicz said he filed a complaint on behalf of his client Alexander Bradley on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Florida alleging Hernandez fired a bullet into Bradley's eye after the two of them drove away from Tootsie's strip club in Miami. The shooting happened in Riviera Beach, some 75 miles north of Miami, Jaroslawicz said.

Jaroslawicz said Bradley had lost his eye and had undergone multiple surgeries, and would seek unspecified damages from Hernandez. He said an initial complaint had been filed against Hernandez earlier in June but that it was withdrawn because of an error it contained.

Hernandez could not be reached for immediate comment.

A spokeswoman for Florida's Riviera Beach Police Department, Roseanne Brown, said the incident was being handled by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department, which was not immediately available to comment.

In a separate case, Massachusetts State Police searched Hernandez's home on Tuesday as part of a probe into a suspected homicide, according to an ABC News report and a video published by The Boston Globe.

Hernandez was initially uncooperative with police after the body of a 27-year-old man was found in an industrial park near his home in North Attleborough on Monday, ABC News said, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

A state police spokesman confirmed there was a homicide investigation under way in North Attleborough, but declined to give further details.

A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, which is overseeing the investigation, was not immediately available to comment.

North Attleborough is home to many Patriots players because of its proximity to Gillette Stadium, where the National Football League team plays.

Officials at the Patriots and at Athletes First, the talent agency that represents Hernandez, declined comment.

(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Scott Malone and Bob Burgdorfer)