BOSTON Police sorted through bags of items retrieved from the home of New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez on Sunday amid a deepening investigation into last week's shooting death of a 27-year-old man.

Hernandez, 23, a tight end and rising star in the National Football League, is at the center of an investigation into the death of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player for the Boston Bandits.

Lloyd's body was discovered on Monday in an industrial park about a mile from Hernandez's home in North Attleborough, some 40 miles south of Boston, near Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots play.

Investigators searched Hernandez's house for nearly four hours on Saturday, removing several bags of material. A law enforcement official with knowledge of the case said on Sunday that police investigators were now busy examining the items, but he declined to give details.

Hernandez has not spoken publicly about the case, and his agent and lawyer have repeatedly declined comment.

Journalists, photographers and television cameramen remained across the street from Hernandez's sprawling suburban house on Sunday after conflicting reports by local news outlets that an arrest warrant may have been issued.

An official at the local prosecutor's office declined comment except to say the investigation remained active. There was no police activity at the house by midday on Sunday.

Hernandez also is being sued by a Connecticut man for allegedly shooting him in the face and partially blinding him after the two visited a strip club in Miami in February.

Florida police said they abandoned their investigation of that shooting after the alleged victim, Alexander Bradley, refused to cooperate.

