Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez and defense attorney Charles Rankin wait in the courtroom during the jury deliberation in his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/CJ Gunther/Pool

FALL RIVER, Mass. The jury in the murder trial of former National Football League player Aaron Hernandez ended its fifth day of deliberations on Monday without reaching a verdict on whether he is guilty of killing an acquaintance in 2013.

Hernandez, 25, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, is accused of fatally shooting semiprofessional football player Odin Lloyd in an industrial park near Hernandez's Massachusetts home in June 2013.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Hernandez would be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A second-degree murder conviction would lead to a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

The trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, is the first of two Hernandez faces this year. After the jury in Fall River delivers a verdict, Hernandez will face trial in Boston on charges of fatally shooting two Cape Verdean men outside a nightclub in 2012.

