A still image from a court room video display shows Aaron Hernandez's bar bill as Kelly Rose Belanger, the former bar manager at South Street Cafe in Providence, testifies. Hernandez smoked marijuana and bought food and drinks for friends at a Rhode Island restaurant hours before prosecutors say he fatally shot an acquaintance, a witness testified. REUTERS/Charles Krupa/Pool

A still image from surveillance video displayed in court shows Aaron Hernandez visiting a gas station in Canton, the night Odin Lloyd was killed. REUTERS/Charles Krupa/Pool

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Todd Girouard, holds a tire as he testifies. A tread mark found near the body of a man allegedly killed by Hernandez was made by the tire from a car rented by the ex-NFL star, according to Girouard. REUTERS/Steven Senne/Pool

Aaron Hernandez looks at a still image taken from surveillance video from his home. REUTERS/Steven Senne/Pool

Defense attorney James Sultan holds up a photo of Ernest Wallace in his closing argument, suggesting that Aaron Hernandez was present when Odin Lloyd was killed by Wallace. REUTERS/John Tlumacki/Pool

Shaneah Jenkins, girlfriend of the victim, reacts as former NFL player Aaron Hernandez is found guilty during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Judge E. Susan Garsh instructs the jury before they resume deliberations during the murder trial for former NFL player Aaron Hernandez at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Shayanna Jenkins, fiancee of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez, listens during the murder trial for Hernandez at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez listens during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Ursula Ward, mother of the victim, reacts to the guilty verdict for former NFL player Aaron Hernandez during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Olivia Thibou, sister of the victim, walks back to her seat after former NFL player Aaron Hernandez was convicted in his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Terri Hernandez, mother of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez, reacts as the guilty verdict is read during her son's murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Handcuffs are seen on the wrists of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez after the guilty verdict is read during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A court officer places handcuffs on the wrists of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez after the guilty verdict was read during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

FALL RIVER, Mass. Former National Football League star Aaron Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for murdering an acquaintance in an industrial park near his Massachusetts home, concluding the first of two murder trials he faces this year.

A Massachusetts jury found Hernandez, 25, guilty of first-degree murder in the June 2013 slaying of Odin Lloyd, who had been dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancée at the time. During the trial in Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, the two men were described as having been in the early stages of friendship, but Hernandez soured on Lloyd after he hung out with people the former New England Patriots tight end disliked.

After the jury announced the verdict, Massachusetts Superior Court Associate Justice Susan Garsh sentenced Hernandez to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the mandatory punishment for first-degree murder in the state.

Hernandez, who had stood to hear the jury's decision, collapsed into his chair after the verdict was read, and court security officers handcuffed him. His mother and fiancée, who were in court, broke into tears.

Members of Lloyd's family welcomed the verdict but said the pain of losing Lloyd would linger.

"I felt like I wanted to go into the hole with my son, Odin. I will never have a grandchild from my son, or grandchildren. I will never get to dance at his wedding," Lloyd's mother, Ursula Ward, told reporters.

The Patriots cut Hernandez, a rising star with a $41 million contract, hours after his arrest on June 26, 2013, nine days after a teenage jogger found Lloyd's body.

The highly publicized case was another black eye for the NFL. The United States' most profitable sports league was already facing a lawsuit by former players who contend it ignored the concussion risks they faced on the gridiron and criticism for its handling of cases involving domestic violence by players.

During four months of testimony, the jury heard from more than 130 witnesses who testified that Hernandez, a native of Bristol, Connecticut, was a regular user of marijuana and sometimes of the stimulant PCP, that he owned guns and at times acted paranoid and that he felt his friends did not appreciate the things he did for them.

Jurors who met with reporters after the verdict was announced said that deliberations were often emotional, and that members of the panel sometimes cried. "I think we’ll all remember it for the rest of our lives," one of them said.

The witnesses included Alexander Bradley, a former friend of Hernandez's who charged in a civil lawsuit that the former NFL player shot him in the face in February 2013, costing him an eye. Bradley, who never pursued criminal charges over the incident, testified that he saw Hernandez handle a gun similar to the one used to kill Lloyd but was not allowed to tell the jury about the shooting.

Investigators never recovered the .45-caliber Glock pistol that was used to pump six bullets into Lloyd, 27, who had been a semiprofessional football player.

Robert Kraft, the Patriots' billionaire owner, was also called to the stand. Kraft testified that Hernandez said he was innocent and claimed to have been at a nightclub at the time of the killing.

Prosecutors contended that two friends, Ernest Wallace and Carlos Ortiz, were with Hernandez at the time of the killing. Those two men will be tried separately.

Defense lawyers closed their case by saying Hernandez had been present at the time of Lloyd's slaying, but had been a witness, not a participant.

"He was a 23-year-old kid who witnessed ... a shocking killing committed by somebody he knew," said defense attorney James Sultan. "He really didn't know what to do. So he just put one foot in front of the other."

Prosecutors countered that Hernandez had plotted and controlled every detail of the slaying.

"He believed he could kill Odin Lloyd and nobody would ever believe that he was involved," said Assistant District Attorney William McCauley.

Hernandez was also found guilty of two firearms charges for illegally possessing the handgun used in the crime and illegally possessing .22-caliber ammunition found at his North Attleborough, Massachusetts, home.

Hernandez faces another trial beginning later this year in Boston, where he is charged with fatally shooting Cape Verdean nationals Daniel Abreu and Safirdo Furtado outside a nightclub after one of them spilled a drink. The jury that rendered the Lloyd verdict was not told about that case.

(Writing by Scott Malone; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)