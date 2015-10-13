Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez listens during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

BOSTON A judge on Tuesday agreed to delay until early next year the trial of former National Football League star Aaron Hernandez on charges of killing two men outside a Boston nightclub in 2012, according to court papers.

Hernandez, 25, is already serving a life sentence after a jury earlier this year found him guilty of murdering semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd in an industrial park not far from the New England Patriots' home field in 2013.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Locke agreed to delay the start of jury selection in the second trial of the former Patriots tight end until Jan. 19. Jury selection had previously been set to begin in early December.

Prosecutors and the defense had both sought a delay in the trial in order to have more time to gather evidence and prepare arguments.

In next year's trial, Hernandez will face charges of killing Cape Verdean nationals Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Prosecutors allege the incident started when de Abreu bumped into Hernandez in a nightclub, causing Hernandez to spill his drink. They say Hernandez later retrieved a gun from his vehicle and shot de Abreu and Furtado while they were stopped at a red light.

Hernandez is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed assault with intent to murder and an additional count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

(Editing by Scott Malone and Peter Cooney)