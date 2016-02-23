Scott Tucker exits the Manhattan Federal Court in New York February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Scott Tucker exits the Manhattan Federal Court in New York February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Timothy Muir (L) exits the Manhattan Federal Court in New York February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Scott Tucker exits the Manhattan Federal Court in New York February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Scott Tucker exits the Manhattan Federal Court in New York February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Scott Tucker exits the Manhattan Federal Court in New York February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK A race car driver pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges stemming from what U.S. prosecutors called his role in a $2 billion online payday lending enterprise that exploited 4.5 million cash-strapped consumers.

Scott Tucker, who competes on U.S. and European racing circuits, pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court to charges including conspiracy to collect unlawful debts in violation of federal racketeering laws.

Timothy Muir, a lawyer who prosecutors said worked with Tucker's Overland Park, Kansas-based company, AMG Services Inc, also pleaded not guilty at Tuesday's hearing.

Tucker's lawyer, Paul Shechtman, declined to comment after the hearing.

Both men were indicted this month amid U.S. efforts to crack down on abuses by payday lenders, which provide small loans that borrowers agree to repay in a short time, often from their next paycheck.

The companies say they help struggling consumers, but critics say they saddle borrowers with large debt loads resulting from high interest rates, fees and loan rollovers. Fourteen states and the District of Columbia prohibit payday lending.

Prosecutors said Tucker engaged in payday lending from 1997 to 2013, exploiting 4.5 million people through lenders he owned and operated under names including Ameriloan and One Click Cash.

Those lenders shared employees, computer systems and costs with AMG, which employed 600 people, prosecutors said.

From 2003 to 2012, the businesses generated more than $2 billion of revenue, largely through high interest rates, prosecutors said.

After several states sued, prosecutors said, Tucker entered into sham relationships with Native American tribes to claim sovereign immunity, including the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, which AMG claimed owned it.

In a settlement announced this month, two corporations controlled by the Miami Tribe agreed to forfeit $48 million in a non-prosecution deal.

The Federal Trade Commission has separately been suing Tucker since 2012, seeking $1.32 billion from him and his late brother's estate. The FTC has obtained $25.5 million in settlements with entities in the case including AMG Services.

Tucker was previously convicted of making a false statement to a bank and using the mail for a scheme to defraud. He was sentenced in 1991 to a year in a federal prison.

The cases us U.S. v. Tucker et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-cr-091.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)