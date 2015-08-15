A 35-year-old man was charged with felony hit-and-run for striking two pedestrians and a car carrying four people in two incidents about a block apart in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, police said.

The six people and the suspect, whose name has not been released, have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The motorist appeared to run a red light and then struck two women before hitting the car, police said.

Fire officials said previously all of the people struck by the suspect were pedestrians.

