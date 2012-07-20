HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania Pennsylvania's governor said on Thursday that Penn State University officials may have intentionally withheld information from a grand jury looking into allegations of football coach Jerry Sandusky's child sex abuse.

Penn State's cooperation in the Sandusky investigation, dating back to 2009, was "incomplete," despite a subpoena from the state attorney general, Governor Tom Corbett said at a news conference. Corbett was Pennsylvania's attorney general in 2009, before he was elected governor in 2010.

Sandusky, 68, a former assistant coach at the college football powerhouse, was convicted last month of molesting 10 boys over a 15-year period. He could spend up to 373 years in prison.

Penn State, where Sandusky worked for 30 years until retiring in 1999, came under fire last week with the release of a report by former FBI Director Louis Freeh, which said top university officials callously covered up Sandusky's sex abuse of children for years in an effort to protect the school's reputation and lucrative football program.

Penn State failed to turn over all the evidence sought by the grand jury looking into Sandusky, Corbett said.

"It was not initially provided by Penn State University when it was subpoenaed by the attorney general's office," he said.

"I am very disappointed in the lack of forthcoming evidence to the subpoena that was given to them by the attorney general's office," he added.

Pennsylvania newspapers reported that Corbett said that emails implicating university officials did not come to light until after charges had been filed in the Sandusky case.

Penn State spokesman Dave La Torre said that Penn State is cooperating fully with all investigations.

"Penn State has, literally, turned over millions of pages of documents to investigators and continues to cooperate with any and all requests for information," he said.

The grand jury investigation into the case remains open, according to Attorney General spokesman Nils Frederiksen. He would not say whether Penn State might face obstruction of justice charges or if any other charges might be pending.

Freeh's report said an assistant to University Vice President Gary Schultz removed two files regarding internal Sandusky discussions in November, when Sandusky was arrested, and failed to disclose doing so in interviews with Freeh's group. The files were discovered in May 2012, the report said.

Along with the Freeh report, which was commissioned by the Penn State Board of Trustees, the family of the late football coach Joe Paterno has said it is conducting its own investigation. Paterno was fired for failing to report the allegations against Sandusky to authorities.

Penn State also faces an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education, which is weighing whether it violated the Clery Act that requires colleges to report criminal incidents on campus, and by the NCAA, which governs U.S. college sports and is weighing sanctions against the university.

