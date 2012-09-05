A Penn State helmet sits on the turf before their NCAA football game against Ohio University in State College, Pennsylvania September 1, 2012. The ribbon is a new addition to the helmets this year in response to the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse case. REUTERS/Pat Little

Penn State University has paid out almost $17 million to cover legal bills, public relations fees and other costs related to the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal, the university said on its website on Tuesday.

Nearly $16.8 million in costs through June 30 were broken down as almost $10 million for internal investigations and crisis communications, close to $4 million for university legal services and defense, and nearly $1.2 million in other expenses.

The total also included about $1.6 million for legal defense of the school's officers, including former Penn State President Graham Spanier, who was fired when the scandal broke in November 2011, former university vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley, both of whom are charged with perjury, accused of lying to a grand jury about the case.

Sandusky, a former assistant football coach, was convicted in June of sexually abusing 10 boys over 15 years, including incidents in the university locker room. He is in jail awaiting sentencing.

The bills were not paid by student tuition, taxpayer funds or donations. Instead, the costs have been covered by insurance and interest revenue from loans extended by the university, according to the university website.

(Writing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Todd Eastham)