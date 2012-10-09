BELLEFONTE, Pennsylvania Serial child molester and former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, 68, was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison on Tuesday. Following is a selection of quotes from the court hearing and afterward:

JUDGE JOHN CLELAND:

"I am not going to sentence you to centuries in prison even though the law allows me to do that."

"It cannot be disputed that you have done much positive work in your community, your church, and (charity) Second Mile as well. It is precisely that ability to conceal those vices from yourself and everyone else that in my view makes you dangerous."

"Your crime is not only what you did to their bodies, but your assault on their psyche and their souls."

"The tragedy of this story is it is a story of betrayal. Some of your victims had a genuine affection for you. All of them have come here for justice."

"I want to say a word specifically to the victims. You were the victims of a pedophile. His deception was to create in you a feeling of guilt were you to report it. It is for your courage and not for your assault that you will be remembered."

DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL JOE McGETTIGAN:

"His statement (broadcast on Monday night on Penn State student radio declaring his innocence) is an insult to the true victims, it is an insult to the court and to the jury, it is an insult to common decency."

"The defendant was, and is, the most insidious of criminals. His goal was not to help children, but to identify victims. He selected the most vulnerable to prey upon. It was cruel beyond imagining."

"(Justice) was well served. The defendant will remain incarcerated for the rest of his natural life."

DEFENSE ATTORNEY JOE AMENDOLA:

"Mr. Sandusky has proclaimed his innocence throughout, and does to this day."

"I am asking the court not to ignore all the positive things, all the wonderful things, Mr. Sandusky did throughout his life."

STATEMENT BY VICTIM NUMBER ONE (READ BY McGETTIGAN):

"He promised to be my friend and mentor."

"I describe it as emotional agony."

"I have been looking over my shoulder for a long time."

STATEMENT BY MOTHER OF VICTIM NUMBER NINE (READ BY McGETTIGAN):

"For four years I thought you were helping my son. Instead, you were molesting him."

"I blame myself and still do for your sick indulgences."

"I've had to endure two attempts by my son on his own life."

"Not only did you molest him, Mr. Sandusky. You caused him a lifetime of misery."

"You have destroyed my family and I cannot forgive you for that."

VICTIM NUMBER FIVE:

"I am troubled by the flashback of his naked body. I will never erase the images of his naked body on mine.

"He must pay for his crime."

"He took away my childhood the day he assaulted me."

JERRY SANDUSKY:

"I feel I need to talk, not from arrogance, but from my heart."

"I did not do these alleged disgusting acts."

"The pain continues as I think of those who made the allegations. These are people I cared about, and still do."

"We will continue to fight. There is much to fight."

"Others can take my life, they can make me out to be a monster. In my heart, I know I did not do these alleged disgusting acts."

"I love people who won't quit. I love underdogs."

STATEMENT BY DAVID CLOHESSY, SURVIVORS NETWORK OF THOSE ABUSED BY PRIESTS (SNAP):

"We're thrilled he'll be behind bars forever. He, clearly, is dangerous, completely unrepentant. The most important thing is he's kept away from kids and the sentence achieves that."

SCOTT BERKOWITZ, PRESIDENT OF RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network):

"Since the Sandusky story first broke, usage of RAINN's national sexual assault online hotline has increased 47 percent, as thousands of survivors have come forward for the first time. Now that Sandusky will be locked up and unable to harm more children, our hope is that even more survivors will take their first steps towards recovery - with the confidence that their family, friends and community will believe them and support them."

